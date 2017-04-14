PopCap cofounder's VR startup, Pluto VR, nets $13.9M in funding

Pluto VR, the VR communications startup that PopCap Games cofounder John Vechey helped launch in Seattle in 2015 after leaving Electronic Arts, has managed to raise $13.9 million in a series A round of funding.

The folks at Pluto initially seemed intent on exploring a variety of VR projects, from board games to conference calls, but is currently focused on the latter; VR-curious devs can check out an alpha version of Pluto's VR chat app via the company's website.

A representative of the leading investor in the $13.9 million round, Seattle-based VC firm Maveron, told GeekWire that its backing Pluto VR's work because "we see this as a way in which people interact with the world around them; with each other; with entertainment; with work."

It's worth noting that Maveron's other VR startup investments include Against Gravity, yet another Seattle-based VR startup that's best known for its social VR gameroom Rec Room.