April 14, 2017
Peter Moore says goodbye to the game industry with a farewell video
April 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Video

It seems like today was Peter Moore's last day as an Electronic Arts executive before he leaves the game industry to lead the Liverpool Football Club.

To say goodbye, he published a fond farewell to Twitter alongside a flixtape (you know, like a video mixtape) of some good times had during his 18-year career in games.

"If you work in the industry, I am in awe of what you do in bringing games to life in ways we could have only dreamed of a few short years ago," reads one exceprt of his goodbye note. "As for me, I am crystal clear in understanding that I was merely the front man for your brilliant achievements."

It's a remarkably personable way to close out, albeit unexpectedly early -- when Moore announced his departure in February it was initially stated that he would stay on at EA through June to help with the transition.

