April 14, 2017
Watch a Necrodancer dev break down what works (and what doesn't) on Steam
April 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
April 14, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Longtime game developer Ryan Clark (of Brace Yourself Games) has been hosting a regular game design/marketing analysis show, the Clark Tank, on Twitch for some time. Now, he's started editing those shows down and posting them to YouTube.

That means devs who are interested in watching someone go through the Steam charts on a regular basis and pick apart what games are selling, why, and what it means for other game devs -- but can't tune in to Clark's often hours-long streams -- can now do so at their leisure.

To give you a sense of what's interesting about Clark's videos, we've taken the liberty of posting one (recorded back in February) above. If you'd rather read some of Clark's thoughts on what makes a successful game, as well as some of his own learnings as a game developer (most recently on Crypt of the NecroDancer), check out his Gamasutra blog.

