April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017
April 17, 2017
Sony is cutting online support for Kill Strain and 5 other games this summer
April 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Sony has laid plans to permanently shut down online features for a handful of games. Though most of the affected titles were released for the PlayStation 3, both a Vita title and a PlayStation 4 game are among those set to lose support.

The MOBA-like Kill Strain, notably the only PS4 game on the list below, is losing its online support less than a year after its release, making it only the second PS4 title Sony has cut online features for to date.

Servers for the following six games are slated for decommission on July 1, 2017:

  • Kill Strain (PS4)
  • Modnation Racers: Road Trip (Vita) 
  • High Velocity Bowling (PS3)
  • Medieval Moves: Deadmund’s Quest (PS3)
  • Sports Champions (PS3)
  • Sports Champions 2 (PS3)

