Tencent takes aim at Steam with its upcoming distribution service WeGame

The Chinese firm Tencent has announced plans to relaunch its Tencent Games Platform outside of China as a global game distribution service called WeGame.

Tencent has already made is presence globally known through investments in developers like Riot Games, Supercell, Activision Blizzard, and Epic Games, but this latest move would seemingly position it as a major competitor to Steam in the West.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the platform currently boasts 200 million users in China alone as TGP.

The rebranding transforms that platform, which Ahmad notes already supports VR and AR games as well as tools for communication between developers and players, to the soon to be globally available service, WeGame.

According to Ahmad’s translation, early plans for the global push would include the release of 100 games, mostly from Western developers, on the platform this year. Already, Tencent has released some Western-developed games in China through TGP with some success, including Stardew Valley, Cities Skylines, and Don’t Starve. Don’t Starve in particular, Ahmad told PCGamesN, sold one million copies during its first month on the platform alone.

More details on WeGame are expected to drop during Tencent’s UP conference on April 20.