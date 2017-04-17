Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent takes aim at Steam with its upcoming distribution service WeGame
Tencent takes aim at Steam with its upcoming distribution service WeGame
April 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 17, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The Chinese firm Tencent has announced plans to relaunch its Tencent Games Platform outside of China as a global game distribution service called WeGame.

Tencent has already made is presence globally known through investments in developers like Riot Games, Supercell, Activision Blizzard, and Epic Games, but this latest move would seemingly position it as a major competitor to Steam in the West.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the platform currently boasts 200 million users in China alone as TGP.

The rebranding transforms that platform, which Ahmad notes already supports VR and AR games as well as tools for communication between developers and players, to the soon to be globally available service, WeGame.

According to Ahmad’s translation, early plans for the global push would include the release of 100 games, mostly from Western developers, on the platform this year. Already, Tencent has released some Western-developed games in China through TGP with some success, including Stardew Valley, Cities Skylines, and Don’t Starve. Don’t Starve in particular, Ahmad told PCGamesN, sold one million copies during its first month on the platform alone.

More details on WeGame are expected to drop during Tencent’s UP conference on April 20. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.17.17]
Technical Artist - Shaders & Materials
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.17.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Thekla, Inc.
Thekla, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.17.17]
Senior Level 3D Character Animator
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[04.17.17]
Executive Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 memorable boss fights that every developer should study
Tencent takes aim at Steam with its upcoming distribution service WeGame
Gears of War and Forza devs weigh in on making games for Scorpio
Video Game Deep Cuts: Hearthstone's Zero Dawn Shodown


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image