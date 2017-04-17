The ESA Foundation is offering grants for game dev programs that benefit kids

The ESA Foundation is looking to fund game development projects and programs that have a positive impact on the lives of American children.

The Foundation is openly seeking letters of inquiry and applications for a limited amount of 2018 grants as part of its bid to support young Americans and encourage positive social impact through the use of video games.

In addition to being a tax-exempt organization, those making the grant request must be seeking funding for a program that would be made available at least two states, benefits Americans between the ages of 7-18, and utilizes technology or video games in an educational way.

The ESA Foundation says that first-time grantees may receive as much as $50,000, but that the amount requested should accurately reflect the project’s costs.

Interested parties can submit a Letter of Inquiry by May 15, and those selected for the next stage of the process must then submit their full application by July 10. A full rundown of both the application process and eligibility criteria can be found on the ESA Foundation’s website.