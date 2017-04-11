Video: Building the worlds of No Man's Sky using math(s)

Last year Hello Games released No Man's Sky, an atmospheric sci-fi game set in a near-infinite procedurally-generated universe.

A universe built on math. Or, as Hello Games cofounder and Englishman Sean Murray says, maths.

At GDC 2017, he took the stage to point out how logical it is to shorten "mathematics" to "maths" rather than "math." He also described, in great detail, some of the most important technologies and interesting challenges behind generating realistic and alien terrains in No Man's Sky, using said mathematics.

It was an informative and interesting talk that went beyond the game to also dig into the technical nuts and bolts of creating and testing an infinite environment with a small team -- particularly when using programmer-generated worlds and art.

If you missed his talk in person, no worries! You can now watch it for free over on the Official GDC YouTube channel.

