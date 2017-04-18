The NES Classic Edition has been discontinued worldwide, with Nintendo telling Eurogamer that manufacturing has stopped altogether.

We already knew Nintendo had pulled the plug in North America, but until now it wasn't clear whether the console would still be sold in other regions.

"We can confirm that we are no longer manufacturing the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "If production resumes in the future, an update will be posted on the official Nintendo website."

The microsystem originally launched on November 10, 2016, and proved to be an immediate hit. Since then, demand has outweighed supply, and although Nintendo fired out more units during the holiday period, the NES Classic Edition remains a rare beast.