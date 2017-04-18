Report: Twitch introducing two new subscription tiers

It looks like Twitch will be rolling out two new subscription tiers in the near future, according to an email to Twitch Partners that's been doing the rounds on NeoGAF.

The additional options will cost subscribers $9.99 or $24.99 per month, and are designed to help streamers earn a steady income through Twitch.

Those looking to test out the new plans must opt-in to the Subscriptions Beta, which is launching later this month. After that, they'll be able to offer their subscribers a number of new benefits, such as exclusive emotes and custom messages.

The new system will also make it easier for streamers to unlock and manage their custom emotes by introducing 50 tiers to replace the 14 currently available.

Beyond that, Twitch is promising to give streamers access to more data to help "power the tools and overlays they use to reward subscribers." You can find out more about the new tiers by checking out the full email below.