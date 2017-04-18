Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 18, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 18, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 18, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Twitch introducing two new subscription tiers
Report: Twitch introducing two new subscription tiers
April 18, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 18, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

It looks like Twitch will be rolling out two new subscription tiers in the near future, according to an email to Twitch Partners that's been doing the rounds on NeoGAF

The additional options will cost subscribers $9.99 or $24.99 per month, and are designed to help streamers earn a steady income through Twitch. 

Those looking to test out the new plans must opt-in to the Subscriptions Beta, which is launching later this month. After that, they'll be able to offer their subscribers a number of new benefits, such as exclusive emotes and custom messages. 

The new system will also make it easier for streamers to unlock and manage their custom emotes by introducing 50 tiers to replace the 14 currently available. 

Beyond that, Twitch is promising to give streamers access to more data to help "power the tools and overlays they use to reward subscribers." You can find out more about the new tiers by checking out the full email below. 

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.18.17]
Sr. Business Development Director-Digital Services (#4066)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.18.17]
Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — San Jose, California, United States
[04.18.17]
Senior Web Interface Developer (#6449)
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.18.17]
Character Artists and Animators


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Signal from Tolva: Small team makes a big open world shooter
7 memorable boss fights that every developer should study
Have a peek inside the AI code of Street Fighter II
Video: Building the worlds of No Man's Sky using math(s)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image