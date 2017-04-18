Netmarble setting aside $4.4 billion for post-IPO shopping spree

Mobile giant Netmarble will set aside $4.4 billion to fund more acquisitions following next month's IPO.

As reported by Reuters, the company doesn't have any specific candidates in its sights, but will be chasing game developers and those with the keys to big intellectual properties.

The Lineage II: Revolution developer is expecting to raise at least $2.4 billion from its upcoming IPO, and says that cash will allow it to chase bigger, more lucrative deals.

Netmarble's most recent acquisition saw the firm buy Marvel Contest of Champions creator Kabam Vancouver for a reported $800 million.

It also picked up the customer support crew from Kabam's Austin office, and some of the business development, marketing and user acquisition teams from its San Francisco branch.

Before that, the South Korean juggernaut poured $130 million into casual mobile developer SGN, the studio behind Juice Jam and Panda Pop.