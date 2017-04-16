VRDC Fall 2017 opens registration and welcomes new board members!

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the premier event for creators of immersive VR (and AR) experiences, are proud to announced that registration for VRDC Fall 2017 is now open!

Plus, conference organizers are very excited to welcome Industrial Light & Magic's Daniel Aasheim and HTC executive Jenna Seiden to the VRDC Fall 2017 Advisory Board, which includes experts from industry leaders like Valve, Oculus VR, Sony, Magic Leap, and Microsoft.

This will be the second standalone VRDC, following the strikingly successful debut of VRDC as a sibling conference to GDC 2016 and its evolution into a standalone show.

After selling out of tickets for the first three events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions, moving to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

The two-day event will bring together VR/AR experts from multiple industries to share best practices, demo new technology, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

VRDC Fall covers VR, AR, and MR innovation across all industries (setting it apart from VRDC@GDC, which focuses exclusively on games and entertainment) with previous sessions covering applications for healthcare, training, retail & events, data visualization, documentaries, brand storytelling, and more.

The VRDC Fall 2017 Advisory Board plays a key role in shaping the conference, and organizers welcome the new perspectives and insights that the two new members will bring to this year's event.

For example, Daniel Aasheim has produced world-class interactive entertainment for over 20 years. As the Senior Development Producer at ILMxLAB, his current focus is premium, story-based interactive experiences for VR and MR. Before joining ILM, Daniel was a co-founder of Rebel Entertainment; led production at Hangout Industries; and was Director of Production at the Disney Interactive Media Group, where he oversaw production of award-winning virtual worlds Toontown Online and Pirates of the Caribbean Online. Prior to that, Daniel spent several years as the producer for the VR Studio at Walt Disney Imagineering. During his tenure there he collaborated on numerous R&D projects specific to interactive entertainment and pre-visualization for the parks and produced a series of innovative virtual reality theme park attractions including, Aladdin’s Magic Carpet Ride, Hercules in the Underworld, and the THEA-winning Pirates of the Caribbean, Battle for Buccaneer Gold.

Jenna Seiden has spent her career in both creative and business positions in the entertainment and technology sectors. As Head of Content Acquisition and Partnerships for Viveport, HTC Vive’s app store for virtual reality, she is responsible for building the global content strategy and portfolio for Viveport’s home, mobile, enterprise and arcade platforms. She formerly was the VP of Distribution at Maker Studios, Head of Entertainment Partnerships for Microsoft Studios and an agent in the video games division at CAA. She is a graduate of the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the University of Pennsylvania.

