April 19, 2017
HTC releases Vive Tracker project code and developer tutorials
April 19, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Programming, Production

HTC has released the code for five Vive Tracker projects to help virtual reality devs get to grips with the new accessory. 

Initially unveiled at CES in January, the Vive Tracker is a small button-like device that can be clipped onto real-world objects allowing them to be tracked in virtual reality. 

The Tracker also works with a number of specifically designed accessories, like haptic gloves and a prop rifle, and can even be used in conjunction with a DSLR camera to record mixed reality video. 

A number of interesting projects can be downloaded and dissected right now, including Cover Me!!, a video game that merges mobile and virtual reality platforms using the Tracker, and HTC's own Mixed Reality recording demo. 

"We want to make it even easier to get started working with your Tracker project, so today we're launching new developer experiences for you to download and tinker with," said HTC. "We hope they'll inspire you to use Trackers in new ways, or at least, help you get your project out the door faster."

To find out more about the developer experiences on offer and get the links to each project file, head on over to the Vive blog

