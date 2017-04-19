Discuss what is best in life with Conan Exiles' Joel Bylos at 3PM PDT

Conan Exiles has become yet another huge success in the Steam Early Access survival genre, but what exactly is it that makes that genre so compelling? To discuss this (and lob more Conan quotes at you), we’re going to be chatting with Conan Exiles creative director Joel Bylos today at 3PM PDT on the Gamasutra Twwitch channel.

If you’re interested in the finer details of making a compelling survival game, and if you want to know why Funcom developed such an…extensive…character creator, you should be sure to join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions of Bylos as we explore the war-torn Exiled Lands.

While you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.