Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Improbable is hiring a Software Engineer
Get a job: Improbable is hiring a Software Engineer
April 19, 2017 | By Staff
April 19, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software EngineerImprobable

Location: San Francisco, California

Mission:

The Community Engineering team sits within our Games division, focussing on building vital tools, prototypes, demos, tutorials, docs and templates for our developer community. The goal of the team is to aid and inspire new realities by helping game developers all over the world to understand the potential of SpatialOS and iterate on their ideas quickly.

This is a pivotal role in helping the world to understand the power of SpatialOS by driving adoption and continued use with external developers. You will be at the forefront of our product, acting as the eyes and ears in the iteration process. You can expect to work closely with content writers, community managers, developer relations and other engineers to create a best in class developer experience. 

You will also have the opportunity to engage with our developer community at events, workshops, hackathons and across our forums. Your work will directly influence the improvement of SpatialOS and the day to day experience by building things that game developers will love. You will control the tone of our technology to ensure it is suitable for use with all experience levels. 

Competencies:

  • Solid knowledge of C# and/or C++ within a games environment
  • Experienced use of games/physics engines, such as Unity, Unreal or others
  • Passionate about the evolution of game development and new experiences
  • You understand game developers and the frustrations, pitfalls and limitations that they face.
  • Passionate and engaging individual, comfortable expertly advising developers across different channels (forums, events etc) 
  • Comfortable building a variety of apps, tools, frameworks and games
  • Ability to work autonomously to iterate quickly on small projects or apps

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Improbable
Improbable — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
Software Engineer
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — München, Germany
[04.19.17]
Unity 3D Developer (f/m)
Proxy42
Proxy42 — Torino, Italy
[04.19.17]
Senior Mobile Developer - Unity
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — München, Germany
[04.19.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the multiple victory states of the RTS Northgard
Opinion: Why does Mass Effect: Andromeda's open world feel so closed?
Ubisoft opening two new European studios to ramp up triple-A development
Blog: 7 reasons why you can't stop playing Clash Royale


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image