Video: Warren Spector's postmortem of Deus Ex

17 years ago, Ion Storm Austin’s Deus Ex was released to critical acclaim and commercial success. More importantly, it (alongside games like System Shock and Thief) helped define a generation of game developers and an entire genre -- the "immersive sim."

At GDC 2017, game dev veteran Warren Spector took the stage to deliver a postmortem talk on the game, reflecting on his experience leading the project and what it was like to work on a first-person role-playing game predicated on the notion that there was (almost) no wrong way to play.

It was a neat talk, which complements the original Deus Ex postmortem Spector wrote back in 2000 with more interesting trivia about the development of Deus Ex -- along with lots of game production advice that could be applied to other projects.

If you missed it in person, don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the Official GDC YouTube channel.

