Tencent and Psyonix launching free-to-play version of Rocket League in China

Psyonix has partnered up with internet giant Tencent to bring a free-to-play version of Rocket League to China.

Rocket League topped 30 million players this week, but Psyonix is hoping the freemium switch will help the game expand its worldwide audience even further.

The free edition will feature the core Rocket League gameplay at the point of entry, but will let players buy additional items using cold hard cash. Additional changes are also planned, but haven't been detailed at this time.

Tencent is helping to tailor the racing-soccer hybrid for the Chinese market, and it's business know how will surely prove invaluable, with the company having previously brought big-hitters like Clash of Clans and League of Legends to the country.

There's no word on when the Chinese version of Rocket League will hit shelves, or whether it'll be getting both a physical and digital release as it eventually did in the west.