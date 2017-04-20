Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent and Psyonix launching free-to-play version of Rocket League in China
Tencent and Psyonix launching free-to-play version of Rocket League in China
April 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Psyonix has partnered up with internet giant Tencent to bring a free-to-play version of Rocket League to China.

Rocket League topped 30 million players this week, but Psyonix is hoping the freemium switch will help the game expand its worldwide audience even further. 

The free edition will feature the core Rocket League gameplay at the point of entry, but will let players buy additional items using cold hard cash. Additional changes are also planned, but haven't been detailed at this time. 

Tencent is helping to tailor the racing-soccer hybrid for the Chinese market, and it's business know how will surely prove invaluable, with the company having previously brought big-hitters like Clash of Clans and League of Legends to the country.

There's no word on when the Chinese version of Rocket League will hit shelves, or whether it'll be getting both a physical and digital release as it eventually did in the west.

Related Jobs

Ubisoft Shanghai Studio
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio — Shanghai, China
[04.20.17]
Senior Gameplay/AI Programmer(Console Game)
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
UI/UX Designer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
Senior Artist
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[04.19.17]
Games Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How to maximize your Steam sales in China
Crafting the multiple victory states of the RTS Northgard
Opinion: Why does Mass Effect: Andromeda's open world feel so closed?
Ubisoft opening two new European studios to ramp up triple-A development


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image