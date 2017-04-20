Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
IGDA and Microsoft launch $5K gaming and disability scholarship
April 20, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Programming, Design, Production

Newsbrief: The IGDA has launched a $5000 gaming and disability scholarship with the support of Microsoft. 

The scholarship is designed to make it easier for developers with disabilities to go to University and ultimately break into the games industry. 

It will be awarded to one student who is enrolled or accepted at an accredited University in the U.S. or Canada for the 2017-2018 academic year, and may only be put towards tuition costs.

Those interested have until June 1 to submit their application, before a recipient is chosen on June 30. A full rundown of the eligibility requirements can be found over on the IGDA website, where you can also download the relevant application forms.

