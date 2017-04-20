Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 20, 2017
Join us for the big finale of our Deus Ex stream today at 3 PM ET
April 20, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Ion Storm Austin released Deus Ex in 2000. Nearly two decades later, the game has proven itself a bit of a classic -- it was even the subject of a Classic Game Postmortem (delivered by director Warren Spector) at GDC this year. 

So what is it about the game's design that makes it such an enduring success?

In an effort to shed light on the subject, we've been casually streaming and chatting about the game for a few weeks now. Today, it all comes to an end! Tune into the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 12 PM Pacific (3 PM Eastern) and join us as we wrap up our playthrough of the original Deus Ex. 

This time we've used our own deus ex machina to leap ahead to the finale. We'll be taking a look at the level design, chatting about the value of player choice (explicit and implicit) in games, and generally trying not to get stuck in the wrong vent.

If you want to be automatically notified about this stream and others we do in the future, make sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a smorgasbord of gameplay commentary, developer interviews and editor roundtables.  

