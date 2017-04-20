Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nordic Game Awards lists Battlefield 1 and Clash Royale among Game of the Year noms
Nordic Game Awards lists Battlefield 1 and Clash Royale among Game of the Year noms
April 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nominees have been announced for the 2017 Nordic Game Awards just weeks ahead of the show on May 18, with several nominated titles up for awards in multiple categories. 

As with past shows, the Nordic Game Awards are to be held during the Nordic Game Conference in Malmö, Sweden. This year, Niels Forsberg is set to host the event, which highlights games made by developers that hail from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark.

Just under 20 games are vying for awards in eight total categories this time around, with some Game of the Year nominees like Battlefield 1 and Inside seeing nominations for as many as five total categories. A full list of the nominees for each category can be found below: 

Nordic Game of the Year — Mobile

  • Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)
  • Clash Royale (Supercell)
  • Mekorama (Martin Magni)
  • Space Marshals 2 (Pixelbite Games)
  • Twofold Inc. (Grapefrukt Games)

Nordic Game of the Year

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
  • Clash Royale (Supercell)
  • Hitman (IO Interactive)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Audio

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
  • GoNNER (Art in Heat)
  • Hitman (IO Interactive)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)

Best Fun for Everyone (Family Game)

  • Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)
  • Fuzzy House (Fuzzy House)
  • Mussila: Musical Monster Adventure (Rosamosi)
  • Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure (Game Swing)
  • Toca Hair Salon 3 (Toca Boca)

Best Debut

  • Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)
  • GoNNER (Art in Heat)
  • Manual Samuel (Perfectly Paranormal)
  • Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure (Game Swing)
  • Through the Woods (Antagonist)

Best Technology 

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
  • EVE Valkyrie (CCP)
  • Hitman (IO Interactive)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Game Design

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
  • Hitman (IO Interactive)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Art

  • Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)
  • GoNNER (Art in Heat)
  • Inside (Playdead)
  • Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)
  • Unravel (Coldwood Interactive)

Related Jobs

Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.20.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio — Shanghai, China
[04.20.17]
Senior Gameplay/AI Programmer(Console Game)
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
UI/UX Designer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
Senior Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Steam games in China: Making the most of a lucrative opportunity
Designing Conan Exiles' beautiful barbaric gameplay
Blog: Breaking down the physical design of a C++ project
Tencent and Psyonix launching free-to-play version of Rocket League in China


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image