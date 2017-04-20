Nordic Game Awards lists Battlefield 1 and Clash Royale among Game of the Year noms

Nominees have been announced for the 2017 Nordic Game Awards just weeks ahead of the show on May 18, with several nominated titles up for awards in multiple categories.

As with past shows, the Nordic Game Awards are to be held during the Nordic Game Conference in Malmö, Sweden. This year, Niels Forsberg is set to host the event, which highlights games made by developers that hail from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, and Denmark.

Just under 20 games are vying for awards in eight total categories this time around, with some Game of the Year nominees like Battlefield 1 and Inside seeing nominations for as many as five total categories. A full list of the nominees for each category can be found below:

Nordic Game of the Year — Mobile

Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Mekorama (Martin Magni)

Space Marshals 2 (Pixelbite Games)

Twofold Inc. (Grapefrukt Games)

Nordic Game of the Year

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

Clash Royale (Supercell)

Hitman (IO Interactive)

Inside (Playdead)

Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Audio

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

GoNNER (Art in Heat)

Hitman (IO Interactive)

Inside (Playdead)

Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)

Best Fun for Everyone (Family Game)

Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)

Fuzzy House (Fuzzy House)

Mussila: Musical Monster Adventure (Rosamosi)

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure (Game Swing)

Toca Hair Salon 3 (Toca Boca)

Best Debut

Clapper (Bridgeside Interactive)

GoNNER (Art in Heat)

Manual Samuel (Perfectly Paranormal)

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure (Game Swing)

Through the Woods (Antagonist)

Best Technology

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

EVE Valkyrie (CCP)

Hitman (IO Interactive)

Inside (Playdead)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Game Design

Battlefield 1 (EA DICE)

Hitman (IO Interactive)

Inside (Playdead)

Owlboy (D-Pad Studio)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Massive Entertainment)

Best Art