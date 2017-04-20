Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

DomiNations surpasses $100 million in revenue
DomiNations surpasses $100 million in revenue
April 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 20, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nexon has revealed that the mobile strategy game DomiNations has earned over $100 million in revenue since it first released in 2015 and has been downloaded over 35 million times in that two-year span.

Of those 35 million downloads, only 7 million came from Asia, which is typically Nexon’s strongest audience. This means that the vast majority of DomiNations downloads, over 25 million, came from the West.

It’s worth noting that those numbers are for lifetime players, rather than current active users, but this still stands to show that Big Huge Games’ first foray into mobile game development is doing well following the studio’s acquisition by Nexon in 2016.

In a press release detailing the revenue milestone, Nexon President and CEO Owen Mahoney explained that this data reflects the company’s efforts to expand its Western player base.

“Nexon games are well-established with millions of deeply engaged players in Asia,” said Mahoney.  “The success of DomiNations in the US and Europe, is a proof point in our strategy for growing our business and engaging Western players with high-quality games backed by a steady flow of new content.”

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.20.17]
Brand Manager
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.20.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio
Ubisoft Shanghai Studio — Shanghai, China
[04.20.17]
Senior Gameplay/AI Programmer(Console Game)
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Steam games in China: Making the most of a lucrative opportunity
Designing Conan Exiles' beautiful barbaric gameplay
Blog: Breaking down the physical design of a C++ project
Tencent and Psyonix launching free-to-play version of Rocket League in China


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image