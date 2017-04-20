DomiNations surpasses $100 million in revenue

Nexon has revealed that the mobile strategy game DomiNations has earned over $100 million in revenue since it first released in 2015 and has been downloaded over 35 million times in that two-year span.

Of those 35 million downloads, only 7 million came from Asia, which is typically Nexon’s strongest audience. This means that the vast majority of DomiNations downloads, over 25 million, came from the West.

It’s worth noting that those numbers are for lifetime players, rather than current active users, but this still stands to show that Big Huge Games’ first foray into mobile game development is doing well following the studio’s acquisition by Nexon in 2016.

In a press release detailing the revenue milestone, Nexon President and CEO Owen Mahoney explained that this data reflects the company’s efforts to expand its Western player base.

“Nexon games are well-established with millions of deeply engaged players in Asia,” said Mahoney. “The success of DomiNations in the US and Europe, is a proof point in our strategy for growing our business and engaging Western players with high-quality games backed by a steady flow of new content.”