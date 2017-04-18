Video: A postmortem look at the making of Spelunky HD

In 2017, Mossmouth's Spelunky is widely seen to be a bit of a contemporary classic.

But in 2007, it was a gleam in game maker Derek Yu's eye. It wasn't until the end of 2008 that he released the original freeware version of Spelunky on PC, and it took years for the eminently replayable roguelike to be remastered and released (to remarkable acclaim) on PC, Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network.

At GDC 2011, Yu and programmer Andy Hull took the stage to talk about the process of revamping Spelunky for consoles, in the process shedding some light on how the procedurally-generated game is built and how it owes its existence to a series of prior projects and collaborations.

It's an interesting talk, especially if you're at all interested in the history and development of the game, so don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the Official GDC YouTube channel.

