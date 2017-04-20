Ready At Dawn joins list of devs working with Tencent to launch games into China

Ready At Dawn, developer of The Order: 1886, is the latest Western game developer to cut a deal with Chinese megacorp Tencent to bring one of its games into China: Deformers, a third-person multiplayer brawler.

It's an interesting move on Ready At Dawn's part, one that was announced during Tencent's annual Tencent UP conference this week. It's especially notable when you consider it alongside the other high-profile deals Tencent has made to bring Western games into China: Epic Games' (which Tencent owns a substantial stake of) MOBA Paragon and Psyonix's Rocket League.

The company continues to work as a prime mover for Western devs looking to break into the Chinese game market, even as it moves to launch its Tencent Games Platform outside of China as a Steam competitor called WeGame.

For more insight into what's involved with launching your game in China (for better and for worse) check out our recent feature on the topic.