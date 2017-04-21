Chat with David OReilly, creator of Everything, today at 3PM EDT

If the name David OReilly rings a bell, that’s probably because you either played his first game Mountain, which was just a game about watching mountains, or you paid close attention to the release of Spike Jonze’ movie Her, where he created the animations for the video games the characters play in the film.

Now, OReilly is releasing his new game Everything, where you control literally everything (there’s more to it than that), and we’re going to be chatting with him about the game today at 3PM EDT. If you’re interested in how OReilly is able to build a career making unique, ambient games (or just want to know what happens when his background as an animation artist collides with the mundane challenges of game development) be sure to join us in Twitch chat.

