Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with David OReilly, creator of Everything, today at 3PM EDT
April 21, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
April 21, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

If the name David OReilly rings a bell, that’s probably because you either played his first game Mountain, which was just a game about watching mountains, or you paid close attention to the release of Spike Jonze’ movie Her, where he created the animations for the video games the characters play in the film.

Now, OReilly is releasing his new game Everything, where you control literally everything (there’s more to it than that), and we’re going to be chatting with him about the game today at 3PM EDT. If you’re interested in how OReilly is able to build a career making unique, ambient games (or just want to know what happens when his background as an animation artist collides with the mundane challenges of game development) be sure to join us in Twitch chat. 

And if game development interviews are a thing you enjoy watching, you should be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.20.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
UI/UX Designer
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[04.19.17]
Art Director
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.18.17]
Character Artists and Animators


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making Horizon: Zero Dawn's Machines feel like living creatures
Steam games in China: Making the most of a lucrative opportunity
DomiNations surpasses $100 million in revenue
Designing Conan Exiles' beautiful barbaric gameplay


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image