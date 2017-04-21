Valve aims to improve Dota 2 matchmaking by tying phone numbers to accounts

Valve is hoping to cut down on the number of high-level players that use multiple accounts for ranked matches of Dota 2 by requiring players to register their phone numbers ahead of queuing up.

The policy change aims to gently discourage players from using alternate accounts in ranked matches, a practice which often would muddle Dota 2’s skill-ranked matchmaking and create a negative experience for those unfairly matched against a high-level player on a lower-ranked alternate account.

The system requires players to tie a phone number to their primary account before queuing for ranked matches. That assignment can be changed down the road, but once a number is removed from an account it can’t be reused for at least 3 months. Valve also notes that online phone numbers, such as those provided by Google Voice, aren’t allowed.

Ultimately, no system is perfect but Valve expects to see a “noticeable reduction” in the number of players using multiple accounts in both ranked and unranked matchmaking after the change occurs on May 4.