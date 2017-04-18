Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Sound Designer
April 21, 2017 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sound DesignerDigital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Key Responsibilities:

  • Create engaging and detailed sound design for various elements of the game. This includes sound design for levels, A.I., weapons, U.I, cinematics, animations, marketing, and other gameplay events.
  • Implement sound design and other audio into the game engine
  • Maintain audio program skill set with regards to current industry standards (Pro Tools, Sound Forge, etc.)
  • Record Foley and gather field recordings for use in the game
  • Record, design, and edit voices and voice overs for use in the game
  • Find and fix audio related bugs Maintain a familiarity with basic lua scripting
  • Maintain an appropriate game audio mix at all times, on all platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Passion for world-class audio

Qualifications:

  • Post secondary diploma from a recognized audio education institution
  • At least 2 years’ experience in an audio related field
  • Background in sound design for video games a plus
  • Comfortable working in both Mac and PC environments

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

