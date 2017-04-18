Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Sound Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Key Responsibilities:

Create engaging and detailed sound design for various elements of the game. This includes sound design for levels, A.I., weapons, U.I, cinematics, animations, marketing, and other gameplay events.

Implement sound design and other audio into the game engine

Maintain audio program skill set with regards to current industry standards (Pro Tools, Sound Forge, etc.)

Record Foley and gather field recordings for use in the game

Record, design, and edit voices and voice overs for use in the game

Find and fix audio related bugs Maintain a familiarity with basic lua scripting

Maintain an appropriate game audio mix at all times, on all platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Passion for world-class audio

Qualifications:

Post secondary diploma from a recognized audio education institution

At least 2 years’ experience in an audio related field

Background in sound design for video games a plus

Comfortable working in both Mac and PC environments

Interested? Apply now.

