Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 21, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 21, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 21, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Put a face on it! The aesthetics of cuteness in game design
April 21, 2017 | By Staff
April 21, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Art, Video, Vault

What's cute, and why should you care?

Game developer Jenny Jiao Hsia (Beglitched) answered both those questions very well in a talk at GDC 2017 about the aesthetics of cuteness, and how they make games better.

It was a neat presentation of cuteness as a form of counterculture that dug into how it resists current trends and why it can be empowering, both on an individual and social level. She also talked at length about what she learned working on games like Beglitched and Stellar Smooch, which tap into cuteness as a design aesthetic.

Her talk was a fun, frank look at how using a silly aesthetic in game design can help serious topics resonate with players, and it was well worth watching. If you missed it the first time around, no worries! You now you can watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.21.17]
Software Engineer, Live Game
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.21.17]
Senior Data Analyst
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.20.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.17]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making Horizon Zero Dawn's Machines feel like living creatures
Steam games in China: Making the most of a lucrative opportunity
Valve aims to improve Dota 2 matchmaking by tying phone numbers to accounts
Blog: A postmortem of my procedurally generated platformer, Meganoid 2017


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image