Video: Put a face on it! The aesthetics of cuteness in game design

What's cute, and why should you care?

Game developer Jenny Jiao Hsia (Beglitched) answered both those questions very well in a talk at GDC 2017 about the aesthetics of cuteness, and how they make games better.

It was a neat presentation of cuteness as a form of counterculture that dug into how it resists current trends and why it can be empowering, both on an individual and social level. She also talked at length about what she learned working on games like Beglitched and Stellar Smooch, which tap into cuteness as a design aesthetic.

Her talk was a fun, frank look at how using a silly aesthetic in game design can help serious topics resonate with players, and it was well worth watching. If you missed it the first time around, no worries! You now you can watch the whole thing for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

