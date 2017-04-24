Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Everything creator David OReilly explains how artists can forge their own path
Watch live video from Gamasutra on www.twitch.tv
April 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Art, Design, Video

"Being able to have space to grow is important. And in practical terms that basically means having the space to do nothing other than play around."

Everything developer David OReilly

During our recent Twitch stream we had the chance to ask Everything and Mountain creator David OReilly for his thoughts on how budding artists can establish themselves in the creative industry and carve out a career. 

The Irish game designer and film maker says he has strong feelings about the current state of education in the art world, and above all else implores anyone looking to flex their creative muscles to escape the confines of peer expectation. 

"The thing to know is that anything specifically that's ever happened to me is never going to be valid for anybody else, because you're coming into the world through a totally different ecosystem with totally different rules," offers OReilly. 

"But the core things are going to be the same, so here's what I'll say. Try and allow space for yourself to grow your talent without clients or teachers being involved. In other words, just do that for yourself. This is the problem with education in art right now, is that you're basically trained to please an authority figure, which is kind of a stand in for a client."

Ultimately, OReilly believes it's critical for artists to give themselves room to breath, in both practical and theoretical terms. That means following your gut and investing time in projects that are personally gratifying. 

"You won't produce your best work if you're trying to impress a person like that. Maybe you will if you really respect that person and you value their opinion. But being able to have space to grow is important. And in practical terms that basically means having the space to do nothing other than play around."

To hear more from OReilly, be sure to check out the full stream right here. And if you like what you see, why not follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for even more game dev insights and conversation.

Related Jobs

DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.23.17]
Senior Lecturer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.22.17]
Senior Narrative Writer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.20.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Parallel Plaid
Parallel Plaid — Park City, Utah, United States
[04.19.17]
Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making repeated deaths a reward in What Remains of Edith Finch
Making Horizon Zero Dawn's Machines feel like living creatures
Steam games in China: Making the most of a lucrative opportunity
Valve aims to improve Dota 2 matchmaking by tying phone numbers to accounts


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image