April 24, 2017
April 24, 2017
April 24, 2017
Just Cause dev Avalanche nets $10M to double down on self-publishing
April 24, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Just Cause and Mad Max developer Avalanche Studios has netted $10 million in funding to accelerate its plans to create and self-publish future titles. 

The investment comes from film distributor and cinema operator, Nordisk Film, which has secured a minority stake in the Stockholm-based studio as a result of the deal. 

"It's great to have Nordisk Film on board as partner," said Avalance CEO, Pim Holfve. "They understand our business well and have a matching company culture. This investment allows us to further accelerate toward our goal of developing and self-publishing more high quality games."

The deal will also see Nordisk Film CEO, Allan Mathson Hansen, join Avalanche's board of directors.

