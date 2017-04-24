Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

NPD has been underestimating digital game sales since at least 2010
NPD has been underestimating digital game sales since at least 2010
April 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 24, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The 2017 edition of the ESA’s annual Essential Facts report offered an overview of the ever growing game industry, but Ars Technica points out that this report also updated NPD data from past years to more accurately reflect actual consumer spending as well.

The new, “restated” reporting from NPD shows that spending on game software has actually been increasing steadily since 2010, whereas the previously reported data indicated somewhat of a spending plateau.

According to NPD, these discrepancies came from a lack of information on digital game and DLC sales in past years. For example, the 2016 report said that 44 percent of all consumer game spending was on physical versions of games in 2015. This year’s report now says that only 31 percent of game sales were physical in that same year. 

As a result, 2015 consumer spending was previously reported as $16.5 billion, rather than the $23.2 billion indicated by current data. Those discrepancies go back as far as 2010 and range between 2 percent and 40 percent changes.

NPD spokesperson David Riley told Ars Technica that “the numbers have been restated to account for better visibility on mobile and digital full games and DLC spending.” The restatement, he says, was made possible by NPD’s earlier acquisition of the analytics firm EEDAR, as well as the flow of more data directly from a panel of game publishers.

Ars Technica has a full report of both the old and new data available online, complete with a per-year breakdown of physical sales and general spending as reported both by the old and updated ESA Essential Facts document.

Related Jobs

Thekla, Inc.
Thekla, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.24.17]
Senior Level 3D Character Animator
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novoto, California, United States
[04.24.17]
Executive Producer
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[04.24.17]
Art Director
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore
DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore — Singapore, Singapore
[04.23.17]
Senior Lecturer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making repeated deaths a reward in What Remains of Edith Finch
NPD has been underestimating digital game sales since at least 2010
Understanding the psychology behind 'Pay-to-Loot' systems
Eye tracking tech offers a closer look at Overwatch's UI in action


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image