Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. UI Tools Programmer

Location: Playa Vista, California

Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Senior User Interface Tools Programmer to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

UI is your thing: making whatever’s on the screen easy to understand, easy to use, easy to explore. And your thing is building a common UI across a suite of tools. And this helps everyone more easily get their work done and done well. The entire team wins.

And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather requirements and workflows needed to drive a large content-creation tool suite.

Refine and improve content-creation workflows.

Analyze incoming feature requests; maintain a roadmap of feature rollout.

Develop and maintain a studio-wide UI library that supports the production tool suite.

Drive UX and UI style guide; help maintain consistency across tools.

Interface with stakeholders; liaise between team members; drive collaborative projects.

Identify problems; solve them: implement robust, high-quality solutions.

Mentor and guide team members in areas of expertise; instill best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum five years of professional C++ experience.

Experience designing and building at least one large, complex UI.

Excellent UI Design/User Experience portfolio.

Deep knowledge of modern UI libraries (e.g. WPF, QT etc.).

At least two years game industry experience and/or 1 shipped AAA title from pre-production to final.

Ability to write clean, maintainable and extensible code with attention to reusability.

Understanding of software architecture and design.

Enthusiasm and initiative.

Excellent spoken and written communication.

Able and motivated to work with other team members.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Graphic Art, or a related field or equivalent experience.

