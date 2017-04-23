Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Game localization shenanigans in the Chinese-speaking world
April 24, 2017 | By Staff
VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

Thinking about localizing your game for China? Great!

Don't mess it up!

At GDC 2017, IGDShare organizer and experienced localizer Jung-Sheng Lin tried to help devs do just that by running down some of the potential pitfalls of localizing for the Chinese-speaking world (think: China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc.)

It was a helpful and often funny talk, one which offered real examples of how (or how not) to handle things like avoiding naming problems and having the appropriate UI & fonts, as well as China-specific policies that may relate to localization.

You don't have to understand Chinese to address these potential pitfalls, so if you missed the talk at GDC don't miss your chance to watch it now on the Official GDC YouTube channel, completely free!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

