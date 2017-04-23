Video: Game localization shenanigans in the Chinese-speaking world

Thinking about localizing your game for China? Great!

Don't mess it up!

At GDC 2017, IGDShare organizer and experienced localizer Jung-Sheng Lin tried to help devs do just that by running down some of the potential pitfalls of localizing for the Chinese-speaking world (think: China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, etc.)

It was a helpful and often funny talk, one which offered real examples of how (or how not) to handle things like avoiding naming problems and having the appropriate UI & fonts, as well as China-specific policies that may relate to localization.

You don't have to understand Chinese to address these potential pitfalls, so if you missed the talk at GDC don't miss your chance to watch it now on the Official GDC YouTube channel, completely free!

