Take-Two prods mod team to stop trying to recreate Red Dead Redemption in GTA V

A team of modders are canning their efforts to recreate the map of Rockstar's 2010 game Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360) in Rockstar's 2015 game Grand Theft Auto V (PC) after reportedly being contacted by representatives of Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive.

Game devs who are familiar with the mod scene may appreciate the scale of the team's work; when the project was publicly revealed on a forum last month, a member of the mod team (calling itself .White Team) said it was the result of roughly two years of work (see sample image below.)

The team reportedly takes its name from its .White toolkit, which it claims supports more than one game running on RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine.) Two days ago, a representative of .White said the team was stopping all work on the "Red Dead Redemption V" mod because the team had been contacted by a representative of Take-Two.

"They can sue me for the fact I provide a tool that 'reverse engineers' their property which in the EU (where I am) are not [sic] mild on," wrote the modder. "And to be correct it is Take-Two, but somewhere I can sense them [sic] for 'protecting their label,' but yeah sh*t happens."