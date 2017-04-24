Days Gone has driven Sony Bend to more than double in size

Oregon newspaper The Bulletin reported last week that Sony Interactive Entertainment's Bend Studio is moving into a bigger office building later this year as it continues to work on its post-apocalyptic PlayStation 4 game Days Gone.

It's common for game development teams to swell as a big project nears completion, then shrink once the game has shipped. The fact that Sony Bend seems to be laying down stakes in a big, roomy new building suggests the studio's recent increase in size is expected to be somewhat permanent.

That impression is backed up by a conversation Sony Bend's Chris Reese had with The Bulletin last July, when he said Days Gone had pushed the studio to more than double its ranks -- from 45 to over 103 -- and that the studio had no plans to cut that number back down after the game ships.

"We have a longer term plan," Reese told The Bulletin.