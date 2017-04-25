Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 25, 2017
Creator of DDoS program used against Minecraft and RuneScape sentenced to prison
April 25, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Adam Mudd, the British creator of the pay-for-DDoS service Titanium Stressor, has been sentenced to two years in prison for money laundering and multiple violations of the U.K. Computer Misuse Act.

The Guardian reports that Mudd’s program had more than 112,000 registered users and has been used in 1.7 million DDoS attacks, including some against Sony, Microsoft, Minecraft, TeamSpeak, and RuneScape.

The 20-year-old earned more than £386,000 (~$495,083 USD) from selling the program, which he first created as a teenager.

Ultimately, Mudd received three sentences to be served concurrently:  24 months for the 594 DDoS attacks he personally carried out, 24 months for money laundering, and another 9 months for running the Titanium Stressor service.

