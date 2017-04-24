Get a job: Ninja Theory is hiring an FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, England

Accountabilities:

Under direction from senior members of the team take an active role in the creation process, producing high quality effects content with a strong commitment to deadlines.

Build, maintain and manage strong working relationships with other disciplines in the studio, ensuring clarity of vision is maintained across all teams and keeping an awareness of the whole production process, whilst ensuring correct practices – for example work with the Animation and Design departments to incorporate and trigger required effects within the game engine using appropriate tools and with the Environment Artists to help in complimenting their work with atmospherics and elemental effects.

Maintain both a detailed view of effects content worked on as well as a bigger picture view of the whole pipeline to ensure problem solving when required is both adept and long-term in view. Understand how other teams within the pipeline can impact the Effects team to be able to pre-empt problems when possible.

Take an active part in team discussions, offering suggestions for improving the FX/Technical Art quality of the game and ensuring these suggestions remain positive and constructive. Ask pertinent questions and use knowledge / experience of more senior team members to ensure own work is carried out appropriately and own development is maintained.

Maintain a flexible working practice – showing the ability and willingness to adapt to various art styles and tools, and to take advice from other disciplines and members of the art team as required. Be able to provide good time estimates of completion of tasks when required and demonstrate an understanding, via your work, of the reduction of processing and memory overheads whilst maintaining visual integrity.

Take responsibility for own personal development – whether via books, other team/studio members, electronic media etc. Show development in work and awareness of importance of quality and schedules.

Knowledge and Skills required:

Essential

(Demonstration is typically gained through working on at least one shipped title or equivalent experience in own field)

Demonstratable experience of creating efficient realtime visual effects using the UE3/UE4 Cascade Editor

Understanding of past and present styles of visual effects used in visual media.

Demonstrable ability to understand and create texture maps

Demonstrable understanding of 3D asset creation

Demonstrable understanding of the physical movement of objects based around the object and objects environmental properties

Demonstrable ability to quickly master proprietary tools and development processes in order to produce a finished real time asset.

Experience of relevant 3D art & animation packages – Maya is preferred

Demonstrable artistic understanding as well as practical implementation awareness of FX

Understanding of shaders and textures

Understanding of how to optimise effects to work with varying technical constraints

Demonstrable creative thinking

Good communication skills

A demonstrable passion for visual effects

Problem solving skills

Passion and ability to work as a positive, collaborative, enthusiastic, ambitious and contributing team member with a real desire to be part of the team. The continued harmony of team work is paramount at Ninja Theory

Desirable

Shipped a console/PC title using UE3/UE4

Solid understanding of Photoshop or similar image manipulation software

Knowledge of UE4 Blueprints

Knowledge of Fluid Dynamics

Knowledge of Rigid Body Dynamics

Passion for games

Interest in Virtual Reality

Animation experience – an understanding of movement within particle effects

Demonstrable knowledge of compositing

