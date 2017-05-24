VRDC Fall 2017 debuts its first talks, from Playful Corp and Facebook!

Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are excited to debut the first pair of announced talks for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening later this year!

After selling out of tickets for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions, moving to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22.

We're excited to welcome Mike Booth, who currently works on social VR at Facebook and has a long career in games (founding Turtle Rock Studios and working at companies like Valve, Electronic Arts and Blizzard), to deliver a cutting-edge talk on what it takes to build an immersive social experience in VR.

Booth's talk, "Creating Social Experiences in VR", will be part of VRDC Fall 2017's Innovation track of talks, which are all about how pioneers are breaking new ground in VR, AR, and mixed-reality experience design. Booth now leads a team of people who are exploring and building the future of social interation in VR, and his talk will be packed with their lessons learned.

Plus, VRDC attendees ought to be sure and check out the "How to Be a Successful VR Game Studio" talk that Playful Corp. founder and chief Paul Bettner is giving at VRDC Fall 2017.

It's part of the conference's popular Games & Entertainment track of talks, and it's well worth seeing because Playful has proven to be one of the enduring successes of the modern VR industry, having broken ground early on with the Oculus Rift launch game Lucky's Tale.

And of course conference officials look forward to announcing many more fantastic VRDC Fall 2017 sessions in the months ahead. For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is Wednesday, May 24th, 2017.

