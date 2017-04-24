Video: Lessons learned in making Madden more visually accessible

What's involved with making a big-budget, tightly scheduled game franchise like Madden more accessible?

Electronic Arts' Karen Stevens offered up an answer at GDC 2017 earlier this year, when she took the stage to explain that accessibility "is a mindset, not a feature" and offer attendees a look inside the process of making the latest Madden game more friendly to visually-impaired players.

That included adding in features like brightness and contrast controls, of course, along with an option to enlarge the art; but Stevens also explained how the Madden dev team came up with some ways to make the game more accessible without modifying its assets (creating a special filter that makes the game more readable for people with some types of color blindness, for example.)

It was a helpful talk for devs to watch, and now you can do just that over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

