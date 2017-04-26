Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developers behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap at 3PM EDT
April 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
April 26, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

It’s one thing to port a retro game, it’s another thing to reboot one, and it’s yet an entirely other thing to remake a retro game while letting players switch between graphical/audio styles on the fly. If you’ve ever wanted to know what that process was like, and how it could help save older games, you should join us for a conversation with Lizardcube’s Omar Cornut and Ben Fiquete, who recently released Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, a remake of the classic Sega game. 

If you want to know why they picked this particular game to work on, and what it essentially meant to build 2 games at once, you should join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions of Cornut and Fiquete. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.26.17]
Game Designer
Everywhere
Everywhere — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[04.25.17]
Character Artists and Animators
Sheffield Hallam University
Sheffield Hallam University — Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
[04.25.17]
Games Designer in Residence
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[04.24.17]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The challenge of developing Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator's large-scale carnage
Kill your darlings: Ex-Burnout designer explains calculated approach to indie dev
Tencent grabs minority stake in Seasun Games for $142.6M
Inside Tose Software, the biggest Japanese game dev you've never heard of


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image