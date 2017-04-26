Chat with the developers behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap at 3PM EDT

It’s one thing to port a retro game, it’s another thing to reboot one, and it’s yet an entirely other thing to remake a retro game while letting players switch between graphical/audio styles on the fly. If you’ve ever wanted to know what that process was like, and how it could help save older games, you should join us for a conversation with Lizardcube’s Omar Cornut and Ben Fiquete, who recently released Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, a remake of the classic Sega game.

If you want to know why they picked this particular game to work on, and what it essentially meant to build 2 games at once, you should join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions of Cornut and Fiquete.

