Get a job: System Era is hiring a Sr. Technical Designer
April 26, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Technical DesignerSystem Era

Location: Seattle, Washington

Working on Astroneer you will influence and take responsibility for the design direction of an ever expanding core gameplay experience, by building new features and discoverables that fit the vision of what makes this game unique. If you love what we've begun with Astroneer's interaction scheme, physical gameplay mechanics, procedural encounters, and in-world progression, and if you know how to make it all better in Unreal Engine, then join us to help build what you believe will be the most accessible and memorable game in recent history. Your job is to be an indie game developer on a grand scale.

Qualifications:

  • A portfolio of prototypes/games/projects (of any size!) that you built yourself.
  • Experience working within larger teams and the ability to work within constraints.
  • Leadership experience and professional team game development experience (not necessarily at the same place!). This is a growing team.
  • Experience with Unreal Engine 4 and some familiarity with C++.

Nice to Have:

  • You challenge the status quo with humility, and use this to create excellent game design.
  • You desire ownership over large portions of a project, and enjoy both criticism and credit.
  • You enjoy small studio culture and a connection to the broader indie game community.
  • You appreciate the sense of achievement, and the desire to make great things.
  • You find opportunities to reconcile business needs with creative vision.
  • You are exhilarated by the chance to have thousands and millions of fans directly excited by what you are working on day-to-day.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

