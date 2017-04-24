David Goldhill stepping down as CEO of GSN

Longtime president and CEO David Goldhill has announced plans to leave GSN (aka the Game Show Network) after a decade holding both positions.

Goldhill, who has headed up GSN for the past 10 years, will remain with the company until new leadership is found both for GSN's television and game development operations.

GSN Games, the game development side of the business, is best known for its library of social games like Mirrorball Slots and its game-centric wagering platform, Sparcade. The developer itself has seen its share of layoffs in the past year as a result of organizational changes and restructuring.