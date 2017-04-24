Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

David Goldhill stepping down as CEO of GSN
David Goldhill stepping down as CEO of GSN
April 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
April 26, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Longtime president and CEO David Goldhill has announced plans to leave GSN (aka the Game Show Network) after a decade holding both positions. 

Goldhill, who has headed up GSN for the past 10 years, will remain with the company until new leadership is found both for GSN's television and game development operations. 

GSN Games, the game development side of the business, is best known for its library of social games like Mirrorball Slots and its game-centric wagering platform, Sparcade. The developer itself has seen its share of layoffs in the past year as a result of organizational changes and restructuring.

Related Jobs

Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Game Art &amp; Design Adjunct Professor
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.26.17]
Senior Technical Designer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.26.17]
Senior Engineer - Dev Ops and Services
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.26.17]
Senior Engineer - Gameplay


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The challenge of developing Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator's large-scale carnage
David Goldhill stepping down as CEO of GSN
Blog: I released my five year project today (and I feel sick)
To create a quality Final Fantasy V translation, fans reworked the game's code


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image