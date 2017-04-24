Video: Rendering the striking visuals of Capybara's Below

How do you make your game stand out when you're working with low-complexity assets and a dark, moody color palette?

Capybara Games' Colin Weick got into it at GDC 2017, when he hopped onstage to chat about the techniques used to achieve high visual fidelity in the context of the simplified yet dense aesthetic of the studio's upcoming roguelike Below.

It was a neat talk because Weick dug into a variety of techniques used to maintain clarity of small 3D primitives, which helped achieve the atmospheric look including and in turn influenced the design of the game. He also opened up about the methodology used to reduce perceivable banding and artifacts inherent to making a visibly dark game, and how that created the opportunity to make a greater range of lighting situations.

If you missed it the first time around, no worries! You can now watch Weick's whole talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

