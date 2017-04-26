Amid fan outcry, Atlus eases up on Persona 5 sharing limits

Atlus today published a brief blog post apologizing for the tone of its recent restrictions on sharing video of its RPG Persona 5, adding that it will now allow more (though not all) of the game to be streamed/shared without complaint.

Given that YouTube and Twitch have become prime marketing vehicles for games, it's interesting to see the company try to walk the line between addressing criticism from its customers and sticking to its original message -- which appears to have been issued by the Japanese arm of the company.

In its original English-language warning about sharing video of the game, Atlus noted that "this being a Japanese title with a single-playthrough story means our masters in Japan are very wary about it," and advised Persona 5 owners not to share video of the game past a certain in-game date: July 7th.

"If you decide to stream past 7/7 (I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT DOING THIS, YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED), you do so at the risk of being issued a content ID claim" read the initial post. "Or worse, a channel strike/account suspension."

In today's message, the company added that "it was never our intention to threaten people with copyright strikes, but we clearly chose the wrong tone for how to communicate this," and revised that limit to a later in-game date: November 19th. Presumably, anyone who shares video of the game after that point will still be at risk of channel strikes or account suspension.