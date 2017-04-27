Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 27, 2017
arrowPress Releases
April 27, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month
Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month
April 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
April 27, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

There's been plenty of speculation as to how well the Switch has been performing, but now we have some concrete answers straight from the horse's mouth. 

In this instance, the stallion in question is Nintendo, with the company revealing the Switch shifted 2.74 million units in March alone.

Switch software sales currently stand at 5.46 million units, with 2.76 million of those being attributed to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The official numbers were released alongside Nintendo's full year financial report, which shows profits are up at the Japanese console maker. 

Nintendo described the Switch's debut as "promising," and hopes the console will go from strength to strength over the next 12 months as big first party titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey hit shelves. 

With that in mind, Nintendo expects Switch sales to hit 10 million units by the end of the next financial year on March 31, 2018. 

To put that into context, the Wii U has sold just 13.56 million units since launching in November 2012, so at this point it's clear Nintendo expects the Switch the outperform its predecessor by some margin. 

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Assistant Graphic Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[04.26.17]
UI/UX Designer
Woodbury University
Woodbury University — Burbank, California, United States
[04.26.17]
Game Art and Design Adjunct Professor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing the giant battle royale maps of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Nintendo Switch sold 2.74 million units in first month
Blog: Portraying violence in video games
Profits up at Nintendo as Switch makes 'promising' debut


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image